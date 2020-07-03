All apartments in Cockeysville
Lakeview at 5 Corners

Open Now until 6pm
17 Bridgelake Circle · (410) 648-4714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Bridgelake Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit LV2 · Avail. now

$1,085

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit LV1 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeview at 5 Corners.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a window in the fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. A FREE private storage locker is provided for each apartment for your convenience. At 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes, we have what you need to live comfortably.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 50lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeview at 5 Corners have any available units?
Lakeview at 5 Corners has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeview at 5 Corners have?
Some of Lakeview at 5 Corners's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeview at 5 Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeview at 5 Corners is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeview at 5 Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeview at 5 Corners is pet friendly.
Does Lakeview at 5 Corners offer parking?
Yes, Lakeview at 5 Corners offers parking.
Does Lakeview at 5 Corners have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeview at 5 Corners does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeview at 5 Corners have a pool?
No, Lakeview at 5 Corners does not have a pool.
Does Lakeview at 5 Corners have accessible units?
No, Lakeview at 5 Corners does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeview at 5 Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeview at 5 Corners has units with dishwashers.
