All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like Lakecrest at 5 Corners.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Lakecrest at 5 Corners
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:12 AM

Lakecrest at 5 Corners

Open Now until 6pm
15 Bridgelake Cir · (410) 438-8085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15 Bridgelake Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit LC2 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Unit LC1 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 799 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakecrest at 5 Corners.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing five amazing communities, 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County, in the towns of Cockeysville and Timonium, MD.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.17x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 2 months rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have any available units?
Lakecrest at 5 Corners has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have?
Some of Lakecrest at 5 Corners's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakecrest at 5 Corners currently offering any rent specials?
Lakecrest at 5 Corners is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakecrest at 5 Corners pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakecrest at 5 Corners is pet friendly.
Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners offer parking?
Yes, Lakecrest at 5 Corners offers parking.
Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakecrest at 5 Corners does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have a pool?
No, Lakecrest at 5 Corners does not have a pool.
Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have accessible units?
No, Lakecrest at 5 Corners does not have accessible units.
Does Lakecrest at 5 Corners have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakecrest at 5 Corners has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lakecrest at 5 Corners?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity