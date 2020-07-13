All apartments in Cockeysville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

Crosswind

74 Windy Falls Way · (410) 698-1037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 Windy Falls Way, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit CrossTH1 · Avail. now

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crosswind.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments has wall-to-wall carpeting, private intercom entry and laundry centers in every building. Rossbrooke and Raintree offer a relaxed atmosphere with cozy, livable rooms and all the features you need at a most affordable price.Rossbrooke Townhomes and Crosswind Townhomes offer you the best of both worlds with the convenience of an apartment and the privacy of a two level, two bedroom townhome. Each townhome has wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and free private storage. Rossbrooke and Crosswind Townhomes provide you with the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 Month's rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Crosswind have any available units?
Crosswind has a unit available for $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Crosswind have?
Some of Crosswind's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crosswind currently offering any rent specials?
Crosswind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crosswind pet-friendly?
Yes, Crosswind is pet friendly.
Does Crosswind offer parking?
Yes, Crosswind offers parking.
Does Crosswind have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crosswind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crosswind have a pool?
No, Crosswind does not have a pool.
Does Crosswind have accessible units?
No, Crosswind does not have accessible units.
Does Crosswind have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crosswind has units with dishwashers.

