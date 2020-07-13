Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking online portal

Rossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments has wall-to-wall carpeting, private intercom entry and laundry centers in every building. Rossbrooke and Raintree offer a relaxed atmosphere with cozy, livable rooms and all the features you need at a most affordable price.Rossbrooke Townhomes and Crosswind Townhomes offer you the best of both worlds with the convenience of an apartment and the privacy of a two level, two bedroom townhome. Each townhome has wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and free private storage. Rossbrooke and Crosswind Townhomes provide you with the opportunity to enjoy the warmth of neighborhood living.