All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like Cranbrook Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Cranbrook Hills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Cranbrook Hills

704 Stoney Mill Court · (410) 286-1710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

704 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit CH2 · Avail. now

$981

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit CH1 · Avail. now

$1,001

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cranbrook Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cranbrook Hills have any available units?
Cranbrook Hills has 2 units available starting at $981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Cranbrook Hills have?
Some of Cranbrook Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cranbrook Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Cranbrook Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cranbrook Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Cranbrook Hills is pet friendly.
Does Cranbrook Hills offer parking?
Yes, Cranbrook Hills offers parking.
Does Cranbrook Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cranbrook Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cranbrook Hills have a pool?
No, Cranbrook Hills does not have a pool.
Does Cranbrook Hills have accessible units?
No, Cranbrook Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Cranbrook Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cranbrook Hills has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cranbrook Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Avalon Hunt Valley
100 Shawan Rd
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Barretts Delight
700 Stoney Mill Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Bosley
702 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity