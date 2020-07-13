Cranbrook Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking playground

We offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.