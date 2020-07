Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking online portal playground

Pricing and availability subject to change



Welcome home to Cinnamon Ridge in Cockeysville, MD! We offer two bedroom and two bedroom with den apartments with two full baths and over 1100 square feet of living space. Only six apartments to each entrance plus a personal intercom to your apartment provide a pleasant welcome to your guests. Each apartment features a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, wall-to-wall carpeting and blinds provided at every window. You will have an entrance foyer and a front to back floor plan, which supplies delightful cross ventilation. Enjoy peace of mind with our dedicated customer service team and 24-hour emergency maintenance.