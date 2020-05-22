All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like
Bosley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
Bosley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Bosley

702 Stoney Mill Court · (410) 438-8352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

702 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Bosley1 · Avail. now

$956

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit Bosley2 · Avail. now

$1,035

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bosley.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Deposit: $250 - Up to 2 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions Apply

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bosley have any available units?
Bosley has 2 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bosley have?
Some of Bosley's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bosley currently offering any rent specials?
Bosley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bosley pet-friendly?
Yes, Bosley is pet friendly.
Does Bosley offer parking?
Yes, Bosley offers parking.
Does Bosley have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bosley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bosley have a pool?
No, Bosley does not have a pool.
Does Bosley have accessible units?
No, Bosley does not have accessible units.
Does Bosley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bosley has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Hunt Club
2 Garston Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Deertree
10000 Greenside Dr
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Crosswind
74 Windy Falls Way
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Lakeview at 5 Corners
17 Bridgelake Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Kings Crossing at 5 Corners
8 Kings Crossing Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 BedroomsCockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly PlacesCockeysville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityGoucher College