Barretts Delight
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Barretts Delight

700 Stoney Mill Ct · (410) 438-8274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Stoney Mill Ct, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit BD2 · Avail. now

$1,001

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit BD1 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barretts Delight.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides. Whether you are looking for a one or two or three bedroom apartment, Barretts Delight offers a relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $250 - up to 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open First Come First Serve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barretts Delight have any available units?
Barretts Delight has 2 units available starting at $1,001 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does Barretts Delight have?
Some of Barretts Delight's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barretts Delight currently offering any rent specials?
Barretts Delight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barretts Delight pet-friendly?
Yes, Barretts Delight is pet friendly.
Does Barretts Delight offer parking?
Yes, Barretts Delight offers parking.
Does Barretts Delight have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barretts Delight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barretts Delight have a pool?
No, Barretts Delight does not have a pool.
Does Barretts Delight have accessible units?
No, Barretts Delight does not have accessible units.
Does Barretts Delight have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barretts Delight has units with dishwashers.
