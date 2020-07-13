Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal playground

Pricing and availability subject to change



We offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments. Enjoy your especially spacious apartment, the handsome wood and brick exterior and your expanded living space onto a private deck or patio. Each apartment features its own private intercom entry to the main door, individually controlled heat and air conditioning, wall-to-wall carpeting, fully equipped eat-in kitchen and laundry facilities in each entryway. The spaciousness inside is ideal for entertaining and for quiet evenings at home when you will appreciate the privacy that additional space provides. Whether you are looking for a one or two or three bedroom apartment, Barretts Delight offers a relaxed lifestyle.