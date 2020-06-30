- Beautiful townhome with all the updates. Gorgeous Kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 great baths . Finished Lower Level with walkout to back yard. Ready to move in. Close to schools and shopping == NO PETS ==
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have any available units?
7 SOUTHFORK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.