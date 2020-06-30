All apartments in Cockeysville
Last updated March 16 2020

7 SOUTHFORK COURT

7 Southfork Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Southfork Court, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
- Beautiful townhome with all the updates. Gorgeous Kitchen, 2 large bedrooms, 2.5 great baths . Finished Lower Level with walkout to back yard. Ready to move in. Close to schools and shopping == NO PETS ==

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have any available units?
7 SOUTHFORK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have?
Some of 7 SOUTHFORK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 SOUTHFORK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7 SOUTHFORK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 SOUTHFORK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT offer parking?
No, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have a pool?
No, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7 SOUTHFORK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 SOUTHFORK COURT has units with dishwashers.

