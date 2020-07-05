Rent Calculator
625 Sherwood Road
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM
625 Sherwood Road
625 Sherwood Road
No Longer Available
Location
625 Sherwood Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 Sherwood Road have any available units?
625 Sherwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cockeysville, MD
.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cockeysville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 625 Sherwood Road have?
Some of 625 Sherwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 625 Sherwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 Sherwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Sherwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 Sherwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cockeysville
.
Does 625 Sherwood Road offer parking?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have a pool?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have accessible units?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
