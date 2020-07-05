All apartments in Cockeysville
Last updated January 30 2020

625 Sherwood Road

625 Sherwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 Sherwood Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Sherwood Road have any available units?
625 Sherwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockeysville, MD.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Sherwood Road have?
Some of 625 Sherwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Sherwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 Sherwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Sherwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 Sherwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 625 Sherwood Road offer parking?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have a pool?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have accessible units?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Sherwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Sherwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

