54 CHERRYWOOD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

All Hardwood Floors, Finished lower level, 2 assigned parking spaces, rear deck, New Granite Counter Top, all appliances included & walk to the NCR trail. Renters insurance and acceptable credit report required. No Pets, No Smokers.