400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C

Amenities
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet. Sunny exposure offers plenty of natural light and gas fireplace to create an evening glow. Living room & bedroom have access to the porch, overlooking community green space. Large bedroom with generous walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car. Building amenities include pool, theater, exercise room, tennis courts, front desk staff, library, meeting room and more!