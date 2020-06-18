All apartments in Cockeysville
Find more places like 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cockeysville, MD
/
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:39 PM

400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C

400 Symphony Cir · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cockeysville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD 21030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet. Sunny exposure offers plenty of natural light and gas fireplace to create an evening glow. Living room & bedroom have access to the porch, overlooking community green space. Large bedroom with generous walk-in closet. Garage parking for 1 car. Building amenities include pool, theater, exercise room, tennis courts, front desk staff, library, meeting room and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have any available units?
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cockeysville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cockeysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have?
Some of 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C currently offering any rent specials?
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C pet-friendly?
No, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockeysville.
Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C offer parking?
Yes, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C does offer parking.
Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have a pool?
Yes, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C has a pool.
Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have accessible units?
No, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C does not have accessible units.
Does 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cranbrook Hills
704 Stoney Mill Court
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Hampton Manor
229 Saint David Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Windmill Chase at Loveton Farms
5 Loveton Farms Road
Cockeysville, MD 21152
The Paths at Loveton Farms
4 Roberts Path
Cockeysville, MD 21152
Top Field Apartments
10701 Cardington Way #104
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Cinnamon Ridge
824 Cinnamon Ridge Pl
Cockeysville, MD 21030
Dulaney Springs
319 Lake Vista Circle
Cockeysville, MD 21030

Similar Pages

Cockeysville 1 BedroomsCockeysville 2 Bedrooms
Cockeysville Apartments with ParkingCockeysville Pet Friendly Places
Cockeysville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity