Home
/
Cloverly, MD
/
72 CARONA COURT
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
72 CARONA COURT
72 Carona Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
72 Carona Court, Cloverly, MD 20905
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready now! Great end unit. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Walk out basement. Family room, additional room and laundry in lower level. Fenced. Newly painted. No pets. Renters' insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 72 CARONA COURT have any available units?
72 CARONA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cloverly, MD
.
What amenities does 72 CARONA COURT have?
Some of 72 CARONA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 72 CARONA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
72 CARONA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 CARONA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 72 CARONA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cloverly
.
Does 72 CARONA COURT offer parking?
No, 72 CARONA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 72 CARONA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 CARONA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 CARONA COURT have a pool?
No, 72 CARONA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 72 CARONA COURT have accessible units?
No, 72 CARONA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 72 CARONA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 CARONA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 CARONA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 CARONA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
