Home
/
Cloverly, MD
/
27 CARONA COURT
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

27 CARONA COURT

27 Carona Court · No Longer Available
Location

27 Carona Court, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great end unit. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Addl room/den in basement. Newly painted, new carpet. No pets. Renters' insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 CARONA COURT have any available units?
27 CARONA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 27 CARONA COURT have?
Some of 27 CARONA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 CARONA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
27 CARONA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 CARONA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 27 CARONA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 27 CARONA COURT offer parking?
No, 27 CARONA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 27 CARONA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 CARONA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 CARONA COURT have a pool?
No, 27 CARONA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 27 CARONA COURT have accessible units?
No, 27 CARONA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 27 CARONA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 CARONA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 CARONA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 CARONA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

