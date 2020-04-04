1445 Farmcrest Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

La Casa - Property Id: 207498



Beautiful lavish townhouse with hardwood floor and tiled kitchen one and a half bathrooms and three bedrooms large master bedroom with hardwood floors in each room

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/207498

Property Id 207498



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5478012)