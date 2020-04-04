All apartments in Cloverly
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

1445 Farmcrest Way

1445 Farmcrest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Farmcrest Way, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

La Casa - Property Id: 207498

Beautiful lavish townhouse with hardwood floor and tiled kitchen one and a half bathrooms and three bedrooms large master bedroom with hardwood floors in each room
Property Id 207498

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have any available units?
1445 Farmcrest Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 1445 Farmcrest Way have?
Some of 1445 Farmcrest Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Farmcrest Way currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Farmcrest Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Farmcrest Way pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way offer parking?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way does not offer parking.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have a pool?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have accessible units?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1445 Farmcrest Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 Farmcrest Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 Farmcrest Way does not have units with air conditioning.
