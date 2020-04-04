All apartments in Cloverly
14320 Shoreham Drive

14320 Shoreham Drive · No Longer Available
Cloverly
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Furnished Apartments
Location

14320 Shoreham Drive, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Please click here to apply Immaculate home that shows beautifully. Recently new hardwood flooring on the main level and fresh paint through out. Additional Powder Room on the main level. The living room opens up to a Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. The eating area opens up to a huge back deck and fenced in rear yard backing to small creek. The master bedroom has an attached room that can be used as a den/office/nursery or whatever your heart desires. Remodeled master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. 2 car garage. Pet considered with additional monthly fee. Tons of storage space in the basement with large recreation area. Close to ICC, major roadways, NIH/Walter Reed/Ft. Meade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have any available units?
14320 Shoreham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14320 Shoreham Drive have?
Some of 14320 Shoreham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14320 Shoreham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14320 Shoreham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 Shoreham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14320 Shoreham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14320 Shoreham Drive offers parking.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14320 Shoreham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have a pool?
No, 14320 Shoreham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have accessible units?
No, 14320 Shoreham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14320 Shoreham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14320 Shoreham Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14320 Shoreham Drive has units with air conditioning.

