14320 Shoreham Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Please click here to apply Immaculate home that shows beautifully. Recently new hardwood flooring on the main level and fresh paint through out. Additional Powder Room on the main level. The living room opens up to a Family Room with wood burning fireplace. Gourmet kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite counter tops, kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. The eating area opens up to a huge back deck and fenced in rear yard backing to small creek. The master bedroom has an attached room that can be used as a den/office/nursery or whatever your heart desires. Remodeled master bath with soaking tub, separate shower and double vanity. 2 car garage. Pet considered with additional monthly fee. Tons of storage space in the basement with large recreation area. Close to ICC, major roadways, NIH/Walter Reed/Ft. Meade.