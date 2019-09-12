14242 TWIG ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors on all levels, four bedrooms including a large master bedroom with attached bath. One car garage, level walkout basement with large patio and house backs to open space. Great Neighborhood.