Cloverly, MD
14242 TWIG ROAD
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

14242 TWIG ROAD

14242 Twig Road · No Longer Available
Location

14242 Twig Road, Cloverly, MD 20905

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors on all levels, four bedrooms including a large master bedroom with attached bath. One car garage, level walkout basement with large patio and house backs to open space. Great Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have any available units?
14242 TWIG ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14242 TWIG ROAD have?
Some of 14242 TWIG ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14242 TWIG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14242 TWIG ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14242 TWIG ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 14242 TWIG ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverly.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14242 TWIG ROAD offers parking.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14242 TWIG ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have a pool?
No, 14242 TWIG ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14242 TWIG ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14242 TWIG ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14242 TWIG ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
