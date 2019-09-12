Recently renovated. Beautiful hardwood floors on all levels, four bedrooms including a large master bedroom with attached bath. One car garage, level walkout basement with large patio and house backs to open space. Great Neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14242 TWIG ROAD have any available units?
14242 TWIG ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverly, MD.
What amenities does 14242 TWIG ROAD have?
Some of 14242 TWIG ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14242 TWIG ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14242 TWIG ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.