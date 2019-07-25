Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cloverly
Find more places like 13 FIELDSTONE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cloverly, MD
/
13 FIELDSTONE COURT
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 FIELDSTONE COURT
13 Fieldstone Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cloverly
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
13 Fieldstone Court, Cloverly, MD 20905
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready now! Great end unit. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Addl room with closet in basement. Newly painted. No pets. Renters' insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have any available units?
13 FIELDSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cloverly, MD
.
What amenities does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have?
Some of 13 FIELDSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13 FIELDSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13 FIELDSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 FIELDSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cloverly
.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 FIELDSTONE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 FIELDSTONE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Cloverly Apartments with Balconies
Cloverly Apartments with Garages
Cloverly Apartments with Parking
Cloverly Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cloverly Furnished Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Redland, MD
Kettering, MD
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Rosaryville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
North Kensington, MD
Clinton, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Damascus, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Howard Community College
Johns Hopkins University