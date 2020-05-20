All apartments in Clinton
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:06 PM

9610 BEVERLY AVENUE

9610 Beverly Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9610 Beverly Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LARGE ALL BRICK RAMBLER** CONVENIENT TO WASHINGTON DC, JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MedStar SOUTHERN MD HOSPITAL AND WALDORF, 1 CAR GARAGE, FENCED YARD, MODERN KITCHEN, COVERED PATIO, HARDWOOD FLOORS. !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have any available units?
9610 BEVERLY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have?
Some of 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9610 BEVERLY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9610 BEVERLY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

