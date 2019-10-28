9409 PAUL DRIVE

Spacious Rambler, close to shopping, Andrews AFB w/4 bedrooms, 3 baths, large bsmt, laundry room. Large deck off of dining room/w gazebo. Garage and much more. Carpet to be removed in upstairs bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
