8112 SONAR ROAD

Lovely home available for immediate occupancy. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Enter into a large living/dining area with an open kitchen, and then follow the hallway back to two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet. Property includes a washer and dryer. There is a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard, and there is a large shed in the back yard. The minimum income required to rent this property is $65,000 per year, and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is $1800. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.