Clinton, MD
8112 SONAR ROAD
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

8112 SONAR ROAD

8112 Sonar Road · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Sonar Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home available for immediate occupancy. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. Enter into a large living/dining area with an open kitchen, and then follow the hallway back to two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a master bedroom with a full master bath and walk-in closet. Property includes a washer and dryer. There is a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard, and there is a large shed in the back yard. The minimum income required to rent this property is $65,000 per year, and the minimum required TransUnion FICO credit score is 620. The application fee is $30 per applicant, and the security deposit is $1800. There are no pets and no smoking allowed in this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have any available units?
8112 SONAR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8112 SONAR ROAD have?
Some of 8112 SONAR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 SONAR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8112 SONAR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 SONAR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8112 SONAR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8112 SONAR ROAD offers parking.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8112 SONAR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have a pool?
No, 8112 SONAR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8112 SONAR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 SONAR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 SONAR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 SONAR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

