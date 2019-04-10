All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
8001 HEFLIN DRIVE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:10 AM

8001 HEFLIN DRIVE

8001 Heflin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8001 Heflin Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with 5 bedrooms. Lower level has additional kitchen and walks out to huge backyard. Fresh paint and new floors being installed throughout entire house before coming on the market! $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have any available units?
8001 HEFLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
Is 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8001 HEFLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8001 HEFLIN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University