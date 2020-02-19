All apartments in Clinton
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7509 Castle Rock Drive

7509 Castle Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Castle Rock Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Furnished Basement
Microwave
Cable
Free Parking
Close to Metro
Beverage Center
Fireplace
Refrigerator
Full Kitchen Access
Private Entrance
Tub with jets
Minutes from D.C. and Virginia
Utilities Included
Breakfast upon request
Deck
Grilling Equipment
A/C. Heating
Quiet Neighborhood
Major Credit Cards Accepted
Great for Corporate Housing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have any available units?
7509 Castle Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have?
Some of 7509 Castle Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Castle Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Castle Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Castle Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7509 Castle Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7509 Castle Rock Drive does offer parking.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 Castle Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 7509 Castle Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 7509 Castle Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7509 Castle Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Castle Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7509 Castle Rock Drive has units with air conditioning.
