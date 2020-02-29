6605 OAK LEAF COURT

ALL BRICK RAMBLER IN CLINTON WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! FIRST FLOOR HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS!! BASEMENT FINISHED WITH REC ROOM AND FIREPLACE!! MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE!! NO PETS. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE, USE OWNER APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS SECTION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
