All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 6605 OAK LEAF COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
6605 OAK LEAF COURT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:22 AM

6605 OAK LEAF COURT

6605 Oak Leaf Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6605 Oak Leaf Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ALL BRICK RAMBLER IN CLINTON WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! FIRST FLOOR HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS!! BASEMENT FINISHED WITH REC ROOM AND FIREPLACE!! MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE!! NO PETS. NO SMOKING IN HOUSE, USE OWNER APPLICATION IN DOCUMENTS SECTION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have any available units?
6605 OAK LEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have?
Some of 6605 OAK LEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 OAK LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6605 OAK LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 OAK LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT offer parking?
No, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 OAK LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 OAK LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University