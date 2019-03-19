All apartments in Clinton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6401 Addie Ct

6401 Addie Court · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Addie Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Available 02/01/19 Fabulous Single Family - Property Id: 91802

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91802
Property Id 91802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4587581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Addie Ct have any available units?
6401 Addie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 6401 Addie Ct have?
Some of 6401 Addie Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Addie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Addie Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Addie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Addie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 6401 Addie Ct offer parking?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Addie Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have a pool?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have accessible units?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Addie Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
