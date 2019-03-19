Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 6401 Addie Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
6401 Addie Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6401 Addie Ct
6401 Addie Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
6401 Addie Court, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 02/01/19 Fabulous Single Family - Property Id: 91802
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/91802
Property Id 91802
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4587581)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6401 Addie Ct have any available units?
6401 Addie Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
What amenities does 6401 Addie Ct have?
Some of 6401 Addie Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6401 Addie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Addie Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Addie Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Addie Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clinton
.
Does 6401 Addie Ct offer parking?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Addie Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have a pool?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have accessible units?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Addie Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Addie Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Addie Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Clinton 1 Bedrooms
Clinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with Garage
Clinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University