5919 Plata Street Available 06/01/20 Shows like a model! Pristine home w/ full basement, garage and huge yard - Three finished levels, 3 bedrooms up and bonus 4th room in basement for guest room, office, gym. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and granite, formal living & dining rooms, large family room off kitchen and huge finished basement. Large deck and fully fenced yard. This home shows like a model. Hardwood flooring, designer lighting and much more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4072095)