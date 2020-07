Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come see this Beautiful/ Move-In Ready Town-home. It offers three levels including a finished basement, Huge kitchen, Separate Dining room, Master bedroom with private bathroom upstairs and a full bath and bedroom in the basement. There is a fenced back yard second level deck. It~s nestled near Cosca Park! minutes from Washington, DC, Schools and Shopping. It will not last long. Call Now!