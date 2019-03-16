All apartments in Clinton
5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE
5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE

5209 Zephyr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Zephyr Avenue, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely 1bd/1 ba fully finished basement apartment rental. Separate entrance, fully equipped kitchen, washer n dryer and full bath. Tenant to pay 1/3 of utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have any available units?
5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
Is 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 ZEPHYR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
