3505 Manis Rd
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

3505 Manis Rd

3505 Manis Road · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Manis Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy & Centrally located Home - Property Id: 210737

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210737
Property Id 210737

(RLNE5492604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Manis Rd have any available units?
3505 Manis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 3505 Manis Rd have?
Some of 3505 Manis Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Manis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Manis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Manis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Manis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Manis Rd offer parking?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have a pool?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have accessible units?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
