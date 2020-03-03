Rent Calculator
3505 Manis Rd
3505 Manis Rd
3505 Manis Road
No Longer Available
Location
3505 Manis Road, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
dogs allowed
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy & Centrally located Home - Property Id: 210737
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210737
Property Id 210737
(RLNE5492604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Manis Rd have any available units?
3505 Manis Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
What amenities does 3505 Manis Rd have?
Some of 3505 Manis Rd's amenities include dogs allowed, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3505 Manis Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Manis Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Manis Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Manis Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Manis Rd offer parking?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have a pool?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have accessible units?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Manis Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Manis Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
