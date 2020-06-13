Rent Calculator
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE
11637 Cosca Park Drive
No Longer Available
Location
11637 Cosca Park Drive, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Coming Soon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have any available units?
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
Is 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clinton
.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11637 COSCA PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
