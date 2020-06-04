All apartments in Clinton
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:41 PM

11218 Brandywine Road

11218 Brandywine Road · (410) 397-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11218 Brandywine Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Brandywine Road have any available units?
11218 Brandywine Road has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11218 Brandywine Road currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Brandywine Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Brandywine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Brandywine Road is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road offer parking?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not offer parking.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road have a pool?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not have a pool.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road have accessible units?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11218 Brandywine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11218 Brandywine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
