10500 MCGUIRE WAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Large Split Foyer Detached Single family home in Clinton! 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths! 2 bedrooms are LARGE. 3 on the upper floor 2 on the lower. Laundry included! Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tips! Large deck off dining room for entertaining! HUGE fenced yard! SEE PHOTOS!