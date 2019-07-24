Rent Calculator
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM
10406 THRIFT ROAD
10406 Thrift Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
10406 Thrift Road, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CONVENIENT SPLIT FOYER- COMPLETELY REMODELED-AVAILABLE 8/1/2019!! EZ COMMUTE TO JOINT BASE ANDREWS, WASHINGTON DC, VIRGINIA & WALDORF-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have any available units?
10406 THRIFT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
What amenities does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have?
Some of 10406 THRIFT ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10406 THRIFT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10406 THRIFT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 THRIFT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clinton
.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD offer parking?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have a pool?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10406 THRIFT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 10406 THRIFT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10406 THRIFT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
