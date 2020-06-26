Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chillum
Find more places like 6620 24TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chillum, MD
/
6620 24TH AVENUE
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6620 24TH AVENUE
6620 24th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chillum
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6620 24th Avenue, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home near the Mall at Prince George's where you can enjoy fine dining, shopping and much more. just blocks from the metro, recreation. call today to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have any available units?
6620 24TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chillum, MD
.
Is 6620 24TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6620 24TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6620 24TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chillum
.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6620 24TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6620 24TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St
Chillum, MD 20783
Highview
7004 Highview Ter
Chillum, MD 20782
Similar Pages
Chillum 1 Bedrooms
Chillum 2 Bedrooms
Chillum Apartments with Balcony
Chillum Apartments with Parking
Chillum Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Severn, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Annandale, VA
Landover, MD
Camp Springs, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Springfield, VA
Elkridge, MD
Fort Washington, MD
Oxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VA
Adelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Aspen Hill, MD
Maryland City, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America