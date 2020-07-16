6522 SLIGO PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! Bring an offer-Incredible opportunity! a large multi-use property in the heart of W Hyattsville. This successful and well established veterinarian practice with over 35 years of success can now be yours! The bottom level is used for the animal hospital and the top level is a beautify remodeled living space that can be used as a rental income property. Combined, both levels generate close to 10k a month! The CSC commercial zone, allows you to provide retail or commercial service. Great location, near major roads, public transportation and more! come and see!