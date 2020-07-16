All apartments in Chillum
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:32 PM

6522 SLIGO PKWY

6522 Sligo Parkway · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6522 Sligo Parkway, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRICE ADJUSTMENT!!! Bring an offer-Incredible opportunity! a large multi-use property in the heart of W Hyattsville. This successful and well established veterinarian practice with over 35 years of success can now be yours! The bottom level is used for the animal hospital and the top level is a beautify remodeled living space that can be used as a rental income property. Combined, both levels generate close to 10k a month! The CSC commercial zone, allows you to provide retail or commercial service. Great location, near major roads, public transportation and more! come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have any available units?
6522 SLIGO PKWY has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6522 SLIGO PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
6522 SLIGO PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 SLIGO PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 6522 SLIGO PKWY offers parking.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have a pool?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have accessible units?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6522 SLIGO PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6522 SLIGO PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
