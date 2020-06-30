All apartments in Chillum
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

6115 WESTLAND DR

6115 Westland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Westland Drive, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice renovated home close to DC and ready to move in! Close to West Hyattsville or Prince Georges Metro Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have any available units?
6115 WESTLAND DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
Is 6115 WESTLAND DR currently offering any rent specials?
6115 WESTLAND DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 WESTLAND DR pet-friendly?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR offer parking?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not offer parking.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have a pool?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not have a pool.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have accessible units?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6115 WESTLAND DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6115 WESTLAND DR does not have units with air conditioning.

