Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/01/20 6 Bed 3 Bath House in Hyattsville | 6014 Riggs Rd - Property Id: 217496



Newly renovated 4 level house for rent. It's very big house with fenced backyard. Very convenient location 1 mile from fort totten metro station and bus stop in front of the house.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217496

Property Id 217496



(RLNE5521648)