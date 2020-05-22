All apartments in Chillum
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:09 PM

6014 Riggs Rd

6014 Riggs Road · No Longer Available
Location

6014 Riggs Road, Chillum, MD 20783
Chillum

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 6 Bed 3 Bath House in Hyattsville | 6014 Riggs Rd - Property Id: 217496

Newly renovated 4 level house for rent. It's very big house with fenced backyard. Very convenient location 1 mile from fort totten metro station and bus stop in front of the house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217496
Property Id 217496

(RLNE5521648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

