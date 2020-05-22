Available 03/01/20 6 Bed 3 Bath House in Hyattsville | 6014 Riggs Rd - Property Id: 217496
Newly renovated 4 level house for rent. It's very big house with fenced backyard. Very convenient location 1 mile from fort totten metro station and bus stop in front of the house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217496 Property Id 217496
(RLNE5521648)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have any available units?
6014 Riggs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 6014 Riggs Rd have?
Some of 6014 Riggs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6014 Riggs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Riggs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Riggs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6014 Riggs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd offer parking?
No, 6014 Riggs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6014 Riggs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have a pool?
No, 6014 Riggs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have accessible units?
No, 6014 Riggs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Riggs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Riggs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Riggs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
