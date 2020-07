Amenities

Well maintained 1bed/1bath condo for rent at the Fairmont Condos in Hyattsville. Close to transportation, shopping, restaurants and highways. Community amenities include a pool and fitness center. The condo unit amenities include a washer/dryer combo, dishwasher and a microwave . Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Available for a July 1 move in. Please contact me if you would like a view the unit virtually.