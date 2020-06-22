Rent Calculator
Chillum, MD
/
1005 CHILLUM ROAD
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1005 CHILLUM ROAD
1005 Chillum Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chillum
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1005 Chillum Road, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, bright studio apartment with all the bells and whistles. Washer and dryer in the unit, plenty of storage. Close to Walmart, Giant and CVS. Five minute drive to Washington, DC. Lots of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have any available units?
1005 CHILLUM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chillum, MD
.
Is 1005 CHILLUM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1005 CHILLUM ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 CHILLUM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chillum
.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have a pool?
No, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 CHILLUM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 CHILLUM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
