Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500.00 up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No more than 50lbs. if 2 dogs they can't be more than 25lbs each
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact for more details
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage is free