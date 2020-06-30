Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill cc payments courtyard green community guest parking playground

This serene, pet friendly apartment community is nestled next to the Capital Crescent Trail in Rock Creek Park. Our residents enjoy living in the excellent Montgomery County school district while being conveniently located close to work and shopping. From the Ride On bus stop just outside our rental office, it is only a short trip to downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring, Washington DC, and the Friendship Heights or Silver Spring Metro stations.

Round Hill offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including unique two-level duplexes with large balconies or patios. Free parking spaces, storage units, and water provide extra value to our residents. Our deluxe Top of the Hill apartments feature upgraded bathrooms and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and oversized-wood cabinets.