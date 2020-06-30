All apartments in Chevy Chase
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase

Open Now until 5pm
8584 Freyman Dr · (301) 485-5274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8584 Freyman Dr, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2811 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
green community
guest parking
playground
This serene, pet friendly apartment community is nestled next to the Capital Crescent Trail in Rock Creek Park. Our residents enjoy living in the excellent Montgomery County school district while being conveniently located close to work and shopping. From the Ride On bus stop just outside our rental office, it is only a short trip to downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring, Washington DC, and the Friendship Heights or Silver Spring Metro stations.\nRound Hill offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including unique two-level duplexes with large balconies or patios. Free parking spaces, storage units, and water provide extra value to our residents. Our deluxe Top of the Hill apartments feature upgraded bathrooms and kitchens with stainless steel appliances and oversized-wood cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500.00 up to two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No more than 50lbs. if 2 dogs they can't be more than 25lbs each
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact for more details
Parking Details: Off-street parking, Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage is free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have any available units?
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have?
Some of Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase is pet friendly.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase offer parking?
Yes, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase offers parking.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have a pool?
No, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase does not have a pool.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have accessible units?
No, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase has units with air conditioning.
