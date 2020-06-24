All apartments in Chevy Chase
Find more places like Chase Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chevy Chase, MD
/
Chase Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:33 AM

Chase Manor

Open Now until 6pm
3710 Manor Drive · (833) 394-6895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31st and receive your first month's rent free!*
Browse Similar Places
Chevy Chase
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3506P · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8716P · Avail. now

$3,248

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 8740P · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Unit 8708P · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chase Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces. The spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes boast thoughtful finishes including hardwood floors, oversized windows and additional living space found in fully finished lower levels; abundant green space can be enjoyed from the private backyard patios with zero-maintenance landscaping. Each home offers free off-street parking, additional storage options and free shuttle services to Bethesda Metro. Find your sanctuary in the heart of Chevy Chase at Chase Manor Townhomes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Assigned parking, guest parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chase Manor have any available units?
Chase Manor has 4 units available starting at $3,248 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Chase Manor have?
Some of Chase Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chase Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Chase Manor is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31st and receive your first month's rent free!*
Is Chase Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Chase Manor is pet friendly.
Does Chase Manor offer parking?
Yes, Chase Manor offers parking.
Does Chase Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chase Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chase Manor have a pool?
No, Chase Manor does not have a pool.
Does Chase Manor have accessible units?
No, Chase Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Chase Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chase Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Chase Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chase Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Chase Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
The Fields of Bethesda
5079 Bradley Boulevard
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Round Hill Apartments of Chevy Chase
8584 Freyman Dr
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
North Park
4615 N Park Ave
Chevy Chase, MD 20815
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave
Chevy Chase, MD 20815

Similar Pages

Chevy Chase 1 BedroomsChevy Chase 2 Bedrooms
Chevy Chase Apartments with BalconyChevy Chase Apartments with Parking
Chevy Chase Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity