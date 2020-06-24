Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage courtyard guest parking

Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border. Choose from pet-friendly townhouse layouts that feature oversized closets, in-home washer and dryers or private outdoor spaces. The spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes boast thoughtful finishes including hardwood floors, oversized windows and additional living space found in fully finished lower levels; abundant green space can be enjoyed from the private backyard patios with zero-maintenance landscaping. Each home offers free off-street parking, additional storage options and free shuttle services to Bethesda Metro. Find your sanctuary in the heart of Chevy Chase at Chase Manor Townhomes.