All apartments in Cheverly
Find more places like 6007 KILMER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cheverly, MD
/
6007 KILMER STREET
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6007 KILMER STREET
6007 Kilmer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6007 Kilmer Street, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have any available units?
6007 KILMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cheverly, MD
.
Is 6007 KILMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6007 KILMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 KILMER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cheverly
.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET offer parking?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have a pool?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 KILMER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 KILMER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
