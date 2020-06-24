5803 Dewey St

Amenities
VOUCHERS WELCOME!
Gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Cheverly, MD the main level of the home has a entryway foyer with coat closet, carpeted living room with decorative wood fireplace, separate dining room with chair rail crown molding, converted garage split den, and kitchen with updated fixtures and all appliances including dishwasher. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a hall linen closet and full hall bath with a tiled tub/shower and updated vanity. Lower level has a clubroom with additional storage closets, full hall bath with stand up shower, and utility room with additional storage space. Huge partially fenced backyard lawn for entertaining.
Pets welcome, subject to approval and additional deposit.
Contact Tiffany J at 301-789-6991 or TiffanyJ@Baymgmtgroup.com
Here is a link to apply:
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/
Good credit score required.
