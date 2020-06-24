All apartments in Cheverly
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

5803 Dewey St

5803 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Location

5803 Dewey Street, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VOUCHERS WELCOME!

Gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Cheverly, MD the main level of the home has a entryway foyer with coat closet, carpeted living room with decorative wood fireplace, separate dining room with chair rail crown molding, converted garage split den, and kitchen with updated fixtures and all appliances including dishwasher. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a hall linen closet and full hall bath with a tiled tub/shower and updated vanity. Lower level has a clubroom with additional storage closets, full hall bath with stand up shower, and utility room with additional storage space. Huge partially fenced backyard lawn for entertaining.

Pets welcome, subject to approval and additional deposit.

Contact Tiffany J at 301-789-6991 or TiffanyJ@Baymgmtgroup.com

Here is a link to apply:

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

Good credit score required.

(RLNE4944016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5803 Dewey St have any available units?
5803 Dewey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 5803 Dewey St have?
Some of 5803 Dewey St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5803 Dewey St currently offering any rent specials?
5803 Dewey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5803 Dewey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5803 Dewey St is pet friendly.
Does 5803 Dewey St offer parking?
Yes, 5803 Dewey St offers parking.
Does 5803 Dewey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5803 Dewey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5803 Dewey St have a pool?
No, 5803 Dewey St does not have a pool.
Does 5803 Dewey St have accessible units?
No, 5803 Dewey St does not have accessible units.
Does 5803 Dewey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5803 Dewey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5803 Dewey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5803 Dewey St has units with air conditioning.
