5803 Dewey St

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VOUCHERS WELCOME!



Gorgeous 3 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Cheverly, MD the main level of the home has a entryway foyer with coat closet, carpeted living room with decorative wood fireplace, separate dining room with chair rail crown molding, converted garage split den, and kitchen with updated fixtures and all appliances including dishwasher. Upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, with a hall linen closet and full hall bath with a tiled tub/shower and updated vanity. Lower level has a clubroom with additional storage closets, full hall bath with stand up shower, and utility room with additional storage space. Huge partially fenced backyard lawn for entertaining.



Pets welcome, subject to approval and additional deposit.



Contact Tiffany J at 301-789-6991 or TiffanyJ@Baymgmtgroup.com



Here is a link to apply:



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



Good credit score required.



(RLNE4944016)