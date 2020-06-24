All apartments in Cheverly
3107 Laurel Avenue
3107 Laurel Avenue

Location

3107 Laurel Avenue, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Laurel Avenue. This property offers 2,100 square feet of living space, A/C and parking. It is a pet-friendly property and nicely modeled.

(RLNE5710013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
3107 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
Is 3107 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 3107 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3107 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3107 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3107 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3107 Laurel Avenue has units with air conditioning.

