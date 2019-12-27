All apartments in Chestertown
Find more places like 519 HIGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chestertown, MD
/
519 HIGH STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM

519 HIGH STREET

519 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

519 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 HIGH STREET have any available units?
519 HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
Is 519 HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
519 HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 519 HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 519 HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWilmington, DEOdenton, MDNewark, DE
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDBel Air, MDCape St. Claire, MDGarrison, MDBel Air North, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MD
Annapolis Neck, MDOverlea, MDBrock Hall, MDChesapeake Beach, MDEaston, MDRiviera Beach, MDKennett Square, PABowleys Quarters, MDEdgemere, MDFort Meade, MDFerndale, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University