Chestertown, MD
/
519 HIGH STREET
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
519 HIGH STREET
519 High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
519 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 HIGH STREET have any available units?
519 HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chestertown, MD
.
Is 519 HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
519 HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 519 HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chestertown
.
Does 519 HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
