Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 HIGH STREET
517 High Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
517 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable second floor apartment updated and ready to go! Entrance is located in the interior, with a common entrance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 HIGH STREET have any available units?
517 HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chestertown, MD
.
Is 517 HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
517 HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 517 HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chestertown
.
Does 517 HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 517 HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 517 HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 517 HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
