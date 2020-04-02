All apartments in Chestertown
Find more places like 501 HIGH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chestertown, MD
/
501 HIGH STREET
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

501 HIGH STREET

501 High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CO LISTED WITH SWOPE LEES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. OWNER HOLDS MD REAL ESTATE LICENSE. Nice 2nd Floor apartment in downtown Chestertown. Walk to all nearby attractions. Security deposit to be $835. Application fee is $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 HIGH STREET have any available units?
501 HIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
Is 501 HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
501 HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 HIGH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 501 HIGH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 501 HIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 501 HIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 HIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 501 HIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 501 HIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 HIGH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 HIGH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD
Bowie, MDChesapeake Beach, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University