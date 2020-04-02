CO LISTED WITH SWOPE LEES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE. OWNER HOLDS MD REAL ESTATE LICENSE. Nice 2nd Floor apartment in downtown Chestertown. Walk to all nearby attractions. Security deposit to be $835. Application fee is $40.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 HIGH STREET have any available units?
Is 501 HIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
501 HIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.