Cozy brick rancher with hardwood flooring throughout on corner lot in College Heights close to Washington College and downtown for $1,200/mo! 650+ credit score, income threshold $3,000+/mo and clean background check required.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
205 GREENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
What amenities does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 GREENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.