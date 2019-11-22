All apartments in Chestertown
Find more places like 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chestertown, MD
/
205 GREENWOOD AVENUE
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:51 PM

205 GREENWOOD AVENUE

205 Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

205 Greenwood Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy brick rancher with hardwood flooring throughout on corner lot in College Heights close to Washington College and downtown for $1,200/mo! 650+ credit score, income threshold $3,000+/mo and clean background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
205 GREENWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
What amenities does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 GREENWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 GREENWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MD
Bowie, MDChesapeake Beach, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University