125 WASHINGTON AVENUE

Beautiful classic Victorian, many upgrades throughout. Great location, close to Washington College, downtown shopping, restaurants and the Chester River. So much room in this stunning home!! Can be rented furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
