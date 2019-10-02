Move right in! Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with wood floors, deck, tankless hot water heater and large shed with lots of storage space. Located in College Heights for easy access to Washington College and Chestertown historic district.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have any available units?
115 SCHOOL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
What amenities does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have?
Some of 115 SCHOOL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 SCHOOL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
115 SCHOOL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.