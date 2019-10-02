All apartments in Chestertown
115 SCHOOL ROAD
Last updated October 2 2019

115 SCHOOL ROAD

115 School Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 School Road, Chestertown, MD 21620

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move right in! Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with wood floors, deck, tankless hot water heater and large shed with lots of storage space. Located in College Heights for easy access to Washington College and Chestertown historic district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have any available units?
115 SCHOOL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chestertown, MD.
What amenities does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have?
Some of 115 SCHOOL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 SCHOOL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
115 SCHOOL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 SCHOOL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 115 SCHOOL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chestertown.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD offer parking?
No, 115 SCHOOL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 SCHOOL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have a pool?
No, 115 SCHOOL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 115 SCHOOL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 SCHOOL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 SCHOOL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 SCHOOL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
