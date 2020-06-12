/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chester, MD
210 Cedar Rd
210 Cedar Road, Chester, MD
Available 09/01/20 210 Cedar - Property Id: 132247 Beautiful Year Round Sunsets. Newly renovated kitchen. Waterfront views from every room. 2700 sqft. Dock with 2 SeaDoo lifts and 20,000 lbs. boat lift available.
108 Ringneck Court
108 Ring Neck Court, Chester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1774 sqft
Eastern Shore Living in Quiet Community - Chester - 108 Ring Neck Ct is a condo in Chester, MD 21619. This 1,747 square foot condo features 2 beds upstairs and 2.5 baths, with the potential for a bedroom or office on the basement floor.
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
FULLY FURNISHED, beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Chester
923 CLOVERFIELDS DR
923 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Knock Knock!! The sought after community of Cloverfields has a rental opening! Cloverfields has all the amenities you would expect to have on Kent Island.
Results within 5 miles of Chester
138 Long Point Road
138 Long Point Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
Long Point Rd, Stevensville, MD - 4 bed 2.0 bath Romancoke on the Bay Well maintained split level in the water privileged community of Romancoke on the Bay.
223 PERRYS CORNER ROAD
223 Perrys Corner Road, Grasonville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1344 sqft
For Rent! Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath single family detached home! Well-maintained and landscaped.
1508 CALVERT ROAD
1508 Calvert Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
Very well maintained 1/2 acre Cape Cod Water-View RENTAL nestled in the Community of Marling Farms in Chester. Better Hurry...Rare Opportunity-Featuring 4br, 2.5 ba. with inviting Living Rm. w/FP, & a Spacious Family rm.
104 FOX RUN LANE
104 Fox Run Lane, Queen Anne's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1681 sqft
GORGEOUS PARK-LIKE SETTING! Just like NEW...
Results within 10 miles of Chester
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
